2 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $346,500

Two separate HOMES on one lot totally redone with new windows, new flooring, new kitchens, new bathrooms, new paint interior and exterior. Both homes have basements with washers and dryers all appliances in the kitchen are included stove, microwave and refrigerator with both homes. The new street sidewalks and walkways are installed. These are both ready to rent out or live in one and have a separate mother in law house. Better than a duplex no one shares a wall.