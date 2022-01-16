2 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $275,000

Be the first to know
St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center has denied responsibility in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Sherry Thaete's family and the presiding judge has disqualified himself from the case.
Searches and candlelight vigils were held, reward money raised, posters and message boards popped up asking people to help bring Tiffani home. Two years later the news came that her skull had been found.
A Burley man was killed Thursday when a vehicle ran into the back of his tractor southeast of Burley.
A lottery ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Million draw and is worth $2 million.
A Twin Falls man was sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Charley Astle set up a GoFundMe to help pay for therapy and additional expenses Rick Astle's family might face. Within 24 hours the community helped the family reach their initial goal of $5,000.
For decades, residents and visitors alike have cussed the skewed layout of downtown streets. Now, 87-year-old Ray Hendrix explains why the streets in the 1904 townsite are wonky.
Meet the 2021 Times-News football players of the year.
An electrical fire erupted late Sunday at Putters Mini Golf, causing extensive damage to the upper floor of the two-story building.
The superintendent of a school district in Eastern Idaho affirmed the district does not condone racism or discrimination after a student used racist language on a poster to invite a classmate to a school dance.
