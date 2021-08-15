 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $260,000

Great location along Rock Creek Canyon in a private gated community. Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo with granite counter tops, great private deck off the master bedroom and an extra space that can be used as a office or sunroom. The HOA includes lawn care, snow removal, water, sewer, trash and some exterior maintenance. Walking trail is close by. Bonus is the oversized 2 car garage that has lots of storage space.

