2 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $249,500

""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
"It's been great," Marracco said. "We were definitely surprised by the amount of people lined up at the start, but it was pretty smooth getting everyone through the doors. Of course it is an entirely new staff, it's a learning curve but everyone is doing such a great job."
"I want to thank the Magic Valley for welcoming me into the business world and supporting me for 35 years," Owings said.
Gilberto Rodriguez says he is innocent and did not kill Regina Krieger. A judge just sentenced him to spend the rest of his life in jail for the murder.
When Heather Haines’ son, 11, started to get a runny nose, she didn’t think much of it.
Construction on a new facility that will change dairy manure to natural gas will break ground next month in Wendell.
A former Twin Falls resident on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl wasn't even remotely considered a suspect to law enforcement until his obsession with the crime turned him into the suspect, prosecutors said.
"We have no information or evidence that the sensationalized information (about a rash of missing children) circulating on social media is accurate," spokesperson Lori Stewart said.
This is your chance to talk to the candidates running for Twin Falls City Council.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s office says it cannot find invoices or records for private, outside legal expenses that McGeachin is asking taxpayers to pay $50,000 to cover.