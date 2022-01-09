2 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $159,500

Be the first to know
New restaurant Dac’s Q is serving smoked brisket, pulled pork, pastrami, turkey and sausage, all Texas style with hearty side dishes like mac and cheese, ranch beans, sautéed cabbage and kielbasa, cornbread and coleslaw.
An Idaho doctor who is under investigation for false claims about COVID-19 vaccines signed a Dec. 15 letter to the Federal Aviation Administration and major airlines that claims pilots cannot be allowed to fly after receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
BELLEVUE — Two juveniles from Twin Falls and Filer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash south of Bellevue.
Idaho State Police say roughly 40 vehicles were involved in a crash on an eastern Idaho highway after severe winter weather caused white-out conditions, but only minor injuries were reported.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of a roofing sales and insurance office, two Mini-Cassia men turned the loss into opportunity and launched their own business. Now a celebrity is talking about them.
With COVID-19 hospitalization rates once again on the rise, Idaho health officials are concerned that the upcoming wave, the omicron variant, could be the worst since the pandemic began.
TWIN FALLS — Snow and dangerous driving conditions have caused schools across south-central Idaho to close Tuesday.
At its first meeting of 2022, the Twin Falls City Council selected a new mayor and vice mayor, bid farewell to two members and welcomed two new members.
Schools will be closed again Wednesday for students in Minidoka County, the district announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.
