2 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $460,000
spotlight

Less than 10 Min from Twin Falls located on Golf Course Road this Beautiful 2019 built home sits on 1.874 acres. With No CCR or HOAs your possibilities are endless for outside additions. LVP flooring throughout the main living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Large fireplace with beautiful tile and large mantel.

