2 Bedroom Home in Hazelton - $175,000

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
North Canyon Medical Center purchased 4 acres to build a medical clinic in Twin Falls.
Nearly two weeks after an east Idaho judge ruled that Chad Daybell’s murder trial should be moved to a new county, the Idaho Supreme Court has designated a new venue.
MURTAUGH — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash where a vehicle drove off the roadway Wednesday while traveling up …
The fourth day of testimony in the trial of Steve Pankey, the 70-year-old Idaho man accused of the 1984 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, ended with a tearful testimony from Pankey’s ex-wife.
Having size at every position is one thing, being able to use it effectively is another. Do the Senators put it in action and execute at a high level?
Do they ever. And on Friday night, Kimberly felt the brunt of it.
Nearly 130 people have been hospitalized across the United States following a salmonella outbreak tied to Mexico-grown onions distributed by a Hailey company.
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
A far-right group launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is rapidly expanding nationwide and making inroads into Canada, according to a new report.
Minico and Twin Falls brace for their toughest opponent of the season: each other.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.