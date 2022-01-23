2 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $150,000

Be the first to know
One of Idaho's most elusive animals was recently captured in Twin Falls.
A Wendell woman died Wednesday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on Interstate 84.
A man upset with being charged a $150 fee for smoking in his motel room fired multiple rounds from an assault-style rifle into the building before driving away, authorities in eastern Idaho said.
The owner said they started the vehicle with a remote starter, went back inside, and came out to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.
On May 7, 2011, a hunter hiking in a remote area east of Wells, Nevada, stumbled upon a 1997 red Mercury Tracer.
Windows down, packrats inside, it was obvious the vehicle had been there for a while.
After a man was shot in the head in Jerome, police found a suspect, who led them on a short pursuit before he was arrested.
"We've had a lot of icy roadways, particularly worse between Twin Falls and the Ridgeway Road exit 194," said Lieutenant Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police Jerome office.
Public health officials say a test positivity rate of 5% or less indicates that spread of a respiratory virus is under control. Idaho’s rate is seven times that.
Letter: To my friends and family who do not trust getting a vaccine.
The rapid increase of omicron wave COVID-19 cases has schools across the Magic Valley making decisions on how to best deliver instruction while staff and students are absent from school in quickly increasing numbers.
