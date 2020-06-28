100 YEARS NEW: Rupert celebrates the restoration of the Historic Wilson Theatre
Historic Wilson Theatre

Theater administrator Kris Faux talks in 2019 about these original stained-glass windows at the Historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

A century ago, the iconic Wilson Theatre in Rupert opened to a packed house.

“Going to the movies was our social life,” 92-year-old Ardena Snapp said. “And it was a wonderful place to go and such a beautiful building.”

Snapp and her older sister, Clara Shelton, often watched silent movies — and later, talkies — at the Wilson Theatre in their youth. Admission was a nickel.

“You could get six pieces of candy for a penny,” Shelton said.

Both women have fond memories of the theater in its heyday.

Over time, the theater lost much of its charm, and at one point, the building faced demolition.

The town pulled together to rescue the theater, which, in turn, saved the town.

