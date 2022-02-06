1 Bedroom Home in Filer - $133,000

Be the first to know
Investigators from the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Twin Falls man Tuesday on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Most Idaho dairies have 1,000 cows. This one has seven. Meet Pumpkin, Betty, Harley, Bambi, Reeba, Ferdinand the Bull and Caramel — and the farmer who wants to share their milk with you.
Ida-Beef LLC, southwest of Burley, received a fourth federal humane slaughter inspection violation that showed a botched stun of a non-ambulatory Holstein cow on Dec. 21.
There is a commercial street in Twin Falls city limits that still dirt. And businesses say they are ready to take legal action or move elsewhere if it doesn't get fixed.
Police have asked the public's help in finding a missing adult who left her family's residence.
A Gooding man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.
A student has been arrested for making a threatening post to social media. The teen was booked into the Jerome Detention Center on Tuesday.
Two people were taken to hospitals after a Tuesday evening head-on crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County.
A popular Idaho half-marathon that bills itself as “the toughest race in the Northwest” announced that it will require runners to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate, prompting both praise and outrage online.
After nearly 50 years of service, Jerome County Sheriff's Search and Rescue has disbanded; Twin Falls County will assist Jerome County when needed.
