1 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $140,000

A Heyburn man and his brother lured a man to his home and killed him, bludgeoning him in the face with a 6 pound sledgehammer and shooting him in the back of the head, prosecutors say.
A man who police suspected was taking a kidnapped 18-year-old woman to Las Vegas was arraigned on drug charges in Twin Falls Monday.
Police say a male juvenile has been charged with threatening violence on school grounds after a social media post prompted lockdowns and school closures in multiple districts.
Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said his deputies found 8 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce of marijuana and four firearms Wednesday when they executed a search warrant at a home on West C Street in Jerome.
Married only eight months, Jose “Merced” and Karina Rodriguez slept peacefully when a man entered their home on the outskirts of Rupert and began bludgeoning the couple. More than 13 years later, the case remains unsolved.
Schools were locked down and multiple law enforcement agencies responded after a student received a threat on social media.
A head-on crash on Golf Course Road in Jerome County killed a 19-year-old man from Twin Falls and sent three other people to the hospital Sunday evening.
See how Magic Valley schools did and check all the photos from the 4A Sate Cheer Championships.
In 13 years, head coach Cameron Andersen completely transformed Gooding's football program. Now he'll be taking on a new challenge: the Burley Bobcats.
Apartments behind Wells Fargo on Addison Ave. caught fire Wednesday afternoon due to electrical issues.
